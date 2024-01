McGee chipped in eight points (4-5 FG) and four rebounds over 10 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over Memphis.

McGee went 4-of-5 from the field, playing exactly 10 minutes for the third time in the past four games. While it is good to see McGee out on the floor, his days of being a fantasy-relevant player are well behind him. Barring an injury to Domantas Sabonis, he is not worth adding in any format.