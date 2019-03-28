Lakers' JaVale McGee: Stellar late-season run continues
McGee amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to the Jazz.
McGee was a bright spot for the Lakers on Wednesday, continuing to put up impressive numbers during what has been a stellar late-season resurgence. His playing time had been trending down but that has reversed course over the past couple of weeks. Those lucky enough to snap him up off waivers are certainly reaping the benefits and the playing time looks set to continue moving forward.
