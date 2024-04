Hayes closed with 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and five steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 loss to Minnesota.

Hayes filled in nicely after Anthony Davis (eye) headed to the locker room. HIs 19 points marked a season-high as well as his second consecutive double-double. Although he only averages 12.4 minutes per game, Hayes has appeared in 67 games for the Lakers and is a shoo-in to make the 15-player roster for the playoffs.