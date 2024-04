Hayes (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's win over the Nets due to a calf contusion but will likely suit up Tuesday, which is the second half of a back-to-back set. In March (13 games), Hayes has averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.