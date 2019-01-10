Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for career-high point tally
Kuzma tallied 41 points (16-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and two rebounds across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Kuzma's scoring total was a career high and came against his childhood team, making the performance all the more memorable. The second-year pro also played excellent defense, helping hold Blake Griffin without a rebound for the first time in the forward's storied career. Kuzma poured in 22 of his points in a prolific third quarter, a tally that included a quartet of three-pointers and pair of baskets awarded on goaltending calls. What's more, Kuzma then sat the entire final period while managing a sore lower back, which rendered the performance even more remarkable. Assuming health isn't an issue, Kuzma will try to put together a successful encore effort versus the Jazz on Friday night.
