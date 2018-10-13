Kuzma managed 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 119-105 preseason win over the Warriors on Friday.

Kuzma drew the starting assignment with almost all of the Lakers' projected first unit getting the night off. The second-year pro paced the first unit in scoring on the night and wrapped up the exhibition slate with four straight double-digit scoring efforts overall. Kuzma displayed his trademark aggressiveness throughout preseason, averaging 12.5 shot attempts over 24.0 minutes per game. Despite the fact he'll come off the bench during the regular season, Kuzma should still see plenty of minutes and scoring opportunities in the Lakers' fast-paced attack.