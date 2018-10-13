Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Posts 19 points in start
Kuzma managed 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 119-105 preseason win over the Warriors on Friday.
Kuzma drew the starting assignment with almost all of the Lakers' projected first unit getting the night off. The second-year pro paced the first unit in scoring on the night and wrapped up the exhibition slate with four straight double-digit scoring efforts overall. Kuzma displayed his trademark aggressiveness throughout preseason, averaging 12.5 shot attempts over 24.0 minutes per game. Despite the fact he'll come off the bench during the regular season, Kuzma should still see plenty of minutes and scoring opportunities in the Lakers' fast-paced attack.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...