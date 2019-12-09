Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play Sunday
Kuzma (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Kuzma was probable coming in, so his status was never in much jeopardy. The forward has struggled to consistently find his rhythm since returning from injury, but he's coming off of back-to-back double-digit scoring games, including 15 points in 24 minutes Friday versus Portland.
