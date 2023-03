Beasley posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win over the Bulls.

Beasley played his fewest minutes of the season in Wednesday's win. He also recorded four turnovers in his limited playing time. It appears that the ascendance of Austin Reaves and the return of LeBron James will relegate Beasley to a reserve role.