Cook re-signed with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cook will return for his second year in Los Angeles, but the terms of the deal weren't immediately available. The 27-year-old guard will figure to once again have a small role on the team during the 2020-21 season after he averaged 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year.