Cook contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and an assist in Friday's 136-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 26-year-old's recent playing time seems to revolve around two components: game scenario and depth chart. The point guard only participated after Los Angeles established a 20-point lead, and Rajon Rondo (hamstring) left during the contest. Under a typical scenario when the game is close and everyone is healthy, Cook is not expected to be given many minutes and thus has limited value in any fantasy league.