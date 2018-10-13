Lavoy Allen: Waived by Wizards
Allen was waived by the Wizards on Saturday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
After being out of the league last season, Allen was attempting to make the Wizards final roster. Now, he'll likely look to either the G-League or possibly overseas.
