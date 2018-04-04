Livio Jean-Charles: 45 games played during 2017-18
Jean-Charles finished the regular season averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 45 games played for Austin.
This was the second straight year in which the 24-year-old participated in 45 games for Austin, although he saw a reduction of 4.1 minutes per contest. Jean-Charles has not seen any time in the NBA yet in two season but it's possible that he will be back in the G League next year.
