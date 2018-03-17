Livio Jean-Charles: Misses Friday's game
Jean-Charles missed Firday's 103-90 win over Iowa due to an undisclosed injury.
It's unclear what injury prevented Jean-Charles from seeing action Friday, as he is a game-time decision for Saturday's game at Sioux Falls. The 24-year-old is adding 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Austin this season.
