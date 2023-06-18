Williams announced Sunday in a YouTube video that he has retired from professional basketball.

After not playing professionally in 2022-23, the 36-year-old Williams is now opting to bring a formal run to his career following a 17-year run in the NBA that included stops with the 76ers, Hawks, Raptors, Lakers, Rockets and Clippers. After entering the league in 2005 as a second-round draft pick out of high school, Williams went on to win three Sixth Man of the Year Awards, tying Jamal Crawford for the most in NBA history. Williams ranks as the NBA's all-time leader in bench scoring, with 13,396 of his 15,593 career points coming as a reserve.