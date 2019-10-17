Luol Deng: Retires from NBA
Deng signed a one-day contract with the Bulls on Thursday and will retire from professional basketball.
Deng started his career in Chicago and played nine of his 15 NBA seasons with the Bulls. Over the course of those 15 campaigns, Deng played in over 900 games for the Bulls, Cavaliers, Heat, Lakers and Timberwolves, but lingering injuries ultimately derailed his career. He finishes with averages of 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
