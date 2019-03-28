Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Still out Friday
Deng (Achilles) won't play Friday against the Warriors.
Deng has been sidelined since Feb. 28, and time is running out for him to make his return before the end of the regular season. His next chance to play is Saturday against the 76ers.
