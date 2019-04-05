Deng (Achilles) won't play Friday against Miami.

Deng still hasn't taken the court since Feb. 27, and at this point, it's probably a safe bet that he's done for the season, although he hasn't been officially shut down as of yet. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday against the Thunder.

