Gillespie is signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Orlando Magic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Baylor product played 20 games with the Raptors last season and now will be playing in Orlando as the Magic deal with their Covid situation. Gillespie had begun the season with the Memphis Hustle and averaged 11.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game over his first 12 appearances with the team. A major role for the 6-foot-9 big should not be expected, but if more Orlando players continue to be placed into health and safety protocols, coach Jamahl Mosley may be forced into giving Gillespie substantial playing time.