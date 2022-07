Gillespie signed a two-year contract with German club FC Bayern Munich on Monday.

The 6-foot-9 center will try his luck overseas after he split time between the NBA and the G League over his first two professional seasons. Gillespie appeared in 20 games with the Raptors in 2020-21 and nine games with the Magic in 2021-22, averaging 4.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17.6 minutes per contest between the two clubs.