Fudge accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three steals and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's 135-86 loss to the Thunder.

Fudge began his rookie season with the Lakers, but was waived in January before Dallas brought him in on a two-way deal in March. He didn't make his season debut for Dallas until the team's loss to the Pistons on Friday, when he logged just seven minutes. However, with more regular rotation players resting for Sunday's regular-season finale, Fudge got more extensive run and looked impressive during garbage time. As a two-way player, the 20-year-old won't be eligible to compete for Dallas in the playoffs, but he remains under contract with the club heading into the 2024-25 season.