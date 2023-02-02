Wood (thumb) has been fully cleared to practice, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Wood has spent nearly two weeks on the sidelines recovering from a fractured thumb, but getting fully cleared for practice is the final step in his rehab, and he will accompany the team on their upcoming five-game road trip. Once he gets through a few full practices, he should be cleared to return, so there's a chance he could be back in action for Week 17. Stay tuned.