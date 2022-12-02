Wood accumulated 25 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Wood bounced back after posting a season-worst performance Tuesday against Golden State by posting a near double-double game in an overtime loss. Wood led the bench in scoring and was first on the Mavericks in rebounds, now having scored 25 or more points with five or more rebounds on six occurrences this year.