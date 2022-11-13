Wood produced 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 25 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 117-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dwight Powell struggled in a starting role and only logged 15 minutes, allowing Wood to step in and do most of the work under center. This has been a recurring theme this season, so it may only be a matter of time before Wood is installed as the starter.