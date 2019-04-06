Lee totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and three steal over 30 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Lee's 21 points on Friday were a season high. After falling out of Dallas' rotation, he drew the start on Friday, and he may see increased playing time over the final three games as the Mavericks try to rack up more losses in preparation for the draft lottery.