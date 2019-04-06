Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Season-high 21 points
Lee totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and three steal over 30 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.
Lee's 21 points on Friday were a season high. After falling out of Dallas' rotation, he drew the start on Friday, and he may see increased playing time over the final three games as the Mavericks try to rack up more losses in preparation for the draft lottery.
More News
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Back in starting five•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Scoreless in four minutes•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Not in rotation in team debut•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Won't travel to Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Sent to Dallas•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...