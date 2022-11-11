Ntilikina (ankle) played four minutes and finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Wizards.

Ntilikina had been available for the Mavericks' last two games after missing the first eight contests of the season with a swollen ankle, but he went unused in Monday's win over the Nets and Wednesday's loss to the Magic. The veteran guard finally got the chance to make his season debut Thursday, though he was barely a part of head coach Jason Kidd's rotation. Expect Ntilikina to continue handling a relatively small role while the Mavericks are at full strength in the backcourt.