Kleber is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to low back spasms.
The Mavericks have already clinched a postseason berth and a matchup against the Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, so they're not going to risk any of their rotation pieces, and Kleber fits that mold even if he hasn't been a regular starter this season. Kleber ends the regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 20.3 minutes per game in 43 appearances (seven starts).
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Set to play against Miami•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Will play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Good to go Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Deemed questionable for Sunday•