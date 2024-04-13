Kleber is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to low back spasms.

The Mavericks have already clinched a postseason berth and a matchup against the Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, so they're not going to risk any of their rotation pieces, and Kleber fits that mold even if he hasn't been a regular starter this season. Kleber ends the regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 20.3 minutes per game in 43 appearances (seven starts).