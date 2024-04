Kleber (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Kleber continues to deal with a nagging back problem, but he's going to give it a go Tuesday. He's been playing off the bench in recent weeks and enters Tuesday's action averaging just 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds across 19.0 minutes per game in his last 10 outings, so he's hard to trust in even the deepest of formats.