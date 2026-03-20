Kleber (back) took part in practice Thursday with the G League's South Bay Lakers, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Kleber's involvement in practice is his first notable step forward in his recovery from a lumbar strain, which has kept him out of action for just under two weeks. The Lakers are currently in the midst of a six-game road trip, and it's unclear if the veteran big man will rejoin the team for any of the remaining three contests.