Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Comes up big in comeback win
Hardaway scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
It's his best performance yet as a Maverick, as the 26-year-old found a rhythm as the second scoring option behind rookie phenom Luka Doncic. Hardaway won't see the shot volume or production he did in New York, but he should still be productive down the stretch once he's fully adjusted to his new system and teammates.
