Hardaway amassed just two points and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 victory over Detroit.

Hardaway could not repeat his heroics from the previous Sunday, ending with just two points. This is peak Hardaway, highlighting the issues he has encountered over the past couple of seasons. Over the course of this season, he is the 142nd ranked player. With performances such as this mixed in with highly productive nights, Hardaway is merely a backend 12-team option whose roster spot could be better served as a streaming position.