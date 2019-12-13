Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Hits rock bottom Thursday
Hardaway amassed just two points and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 victory over Detroit.
Hardaway could not repeat his heroics from the previous Sunday, ending with just two points. This is peak Hardaway, highlighting the issues he has encountered over the past couple of seasons. Over the course of this season, he is the 142nd ranked player. With performances such as this mixed in with highly productive nights, Hardaway is merely a backend 12-team option whose roster spot could be better served as a streaming position.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Explodes for 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Gets hot from deep•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shooting drops off in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Will stick in starting five•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Remains starter in Curry's return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.