Hardaway (foot) is expected to come off the bench for the Mavericks to begin the 2022-23 season, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Hardaway began last season as a starter for Dallas but took on a bench role in December and January prior to sustaining a fractured foot that forced him to miss the second half of the year. The 30-year-old's role remained relatively steady after shifting to the bench, so he should still have a chance to carve out a fantasy role if he ultimately plays a depth role early this season. Hardaway has been mentioned in some trade discussions during the offseason, but the Mavericks have also indicated that they're excited to get him back following his lengthy absence to close out last season. He's progressed in his recovery from his foot injury during the offseason, but it's not yet clear when he'll ultimately be deemed fully healthy.