Hardaway won't return to Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain. He will the contest with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist and one steal in six minutes.

Hardaway hardly saw any action Tuesday before suffering a right ankle sprain that will cause him to miss the remainder of the contest. Dante Exum and Josh Green are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Hardaway's availability for Game 3 on Friday is uncertain.