Hardaway is questionable to play Sunday in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Hardaway will join the Mavericks in Los Angeles ahead of Sunday's Game 1 versus the Clippers, and the veteran sharpshooter has been dealing with an injury for a few days now, so the questionable tag is not surprising. Hardaway averaged a meager 8.0 points per game while shooting 35.8 percent from the field in eight April appearances.
