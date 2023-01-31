Hardaway closed Monday's 111-105 win over the Pistons with eight points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes.

Hardaway was a non-factor in the win, continuing what has been arguably his worst stretch of the season. He has now scored fewer than 12 points in six of his past seven games, barely putting up top-250 value over that time. When his shot is dropping, Hardaway warrants attention in standard formats. As we have seen recently, when his shot isn't falling, managers can confidently shift their attention to more appealing targets.