Hardaway posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Thursday's 119-110 win over Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hardaway stepped his game up off the bench and provided a scoring boost to the second unit, and his contributions proved to be much-needed as the Mavericks evened the series with a huge road win. Hardaway can go hot or cold in any given game, but he should remain an important cog of the Mavericks' rotation during this playoff run.