Terry registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Austin.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Terry saw limited time with the Mavericks in the NBA but showed glimpses of what he can do in the G League with a strong debut -- he paced the Hustle in points while showing an accurate touch from the field. He was one of five players that surpassed the 15-point mark, and he should hold a pivotal role in the Hustle's offense during the four-week bubble.