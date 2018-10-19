Nets' Allen Crabbe: Available Friday
Crabbe (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe managed to practice Thursday without issue and has been cleared to play in Brooklyn's second game of the 2018-2019 season. The starting lineup has yet to be announced, but he figures to receive a solid chunk of playing time as either a member of the starting five or off the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...