Crabbe (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe managed to practice Thursday without issue and has been cleared to play in Brooklyn's second game of the 2018-2019 season. The starting lineup has yet to be announced, but he figures to receive a solid chunk of playing time as either a member of the starting five or off the bench.

