Nets' Allen Crabbe: Questionable for Friday
Crabbe (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
Crabbe sat out Thursday's practice with an illness and while he'll have another night off for rest in order to make a recovery, it's unclear if he'll feel well enough to play Friday. Look for him to be reevaluated at some point closer to tip-off Friday and if he were to be held out, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris would likely pick up extra minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Misses practice with illness Thursday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Posts game-high 29 points in win•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Finished with only nine points in loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...