Crabbe (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

Crabbe sat out Thursday's practice with an illness and while he'll have another night off for rest in order to make a recovery, it's unclear if he'll feel well enough to play Friday. Look for him to be reevaluated at some point closer to tip-off Friday and if he were to be held out, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris would likely pick up extra minutes on the wing.