Nets' Allen Crabbe: Sidelined again
Crabbe (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
The Nets continue to evaluate Crabbe on a game-by-game basis but it's looking unlikely at this point that the swingman will be able to make it back before the end of the regular season. Crabbe will be sidelined for a ninth consecutive contest Wednesday, paving the way for DeMarre Carroll, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jared Dudley to pick up some extra run on the wing.
