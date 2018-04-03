Nets' Allen Crabbe: Won't play Tuesday
Crabbe (illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.
Crabbe was originally listed as questionable as a result of feeling ill during morning shootaround -- his condition apparently not improving much throughout the day. As a result of his absence, Joe Harris is a strong candidate to see extra run. Crabbe's next chance to take the floor will come Thursday against Milwaukee.
