Crabbe (illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

Crabbe was originally listed as questionable as a result of feeling ill during morning shootaround -- his condition apparently not improving much throughout the day. As a result of his absence, Joe Harris is a strong candidate to see extra run. Crabbe's next chance to take the floor will come Thursday against Milwaukee.

