Griffin dealt with knee tightness in the second half of Saturday's loss to the Magic, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Although Griffin was banged up in the second half Saturday, he wasn't forced to miss any time as the Nets are dealing with several absences. He totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes Saturday and should continue to see plenty of run if he's able to play Sunday against the Nuggets.