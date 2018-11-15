Nets' Ed Davis: Starting at center Wednesday
Davis will start at center in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
This will be the second straight game Jarrett Allen is missing due to an illness, but after Rondoe Hollis-Jefferson starter at the five against the Timberwolves, head coach Kenny Atkinson will make the switch to Davis in order to matchup with the Heat's Hassan Whiteside in the frontcourt. It's likely that Davis will be on the court for as long as Miami elects to play its big man.
