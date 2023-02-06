Brown registered 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

With Jamal Murray (knee) and three other regular starters getting the night off for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Brown stepped in as the point guard on the top unit. Because the game quickly devolved into a blowout, Brown didn't see any spike in playing time compared to his season average of 28.7 minutes per contest, but he was still able to deliver a fantasy-friendly line thanks to his elevated usage. Murray, Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (ankle) should be back in action Tuesday against the Timberwolves, but Brown could be the top choice to remain in the starting five if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) -- the only regular starter who appeared to be out Sunday with a legitimate injury rather than for maintenance purposes -- isn't available for the rematch with Minnesota.