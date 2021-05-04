McGee contributed 10 points (5-7 FG), three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 12 minutes in Monday's 93-89 loss to the Lakers.
McGee was greeted pre-game with his 2020 Championship ring in his return to the Staples Center. He displayed decent point-per-minute play in limited action, but McGee's overall value is capped as a reserve.
More News
-
Nuggets' JaVale McGee: Teases double-double in victory•
-
Nuggets' JaVale McGee: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' JaVale McGee: En route to Denver•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Paces team in scoring off bench•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' JaVale McGee: Questionable vs. Toronto•