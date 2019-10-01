Nuggets' Jorge Gutierrez: Added to training camp roster
Gutierrez signed a training camp contract with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Gutierrez hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2015 season with Charlotte, and he seems unlikely to crack the final roster after inking a training camp deal with Denver.
