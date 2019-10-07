Nuggets' Jorge Gutierrez: Waived by Denver
Gutierrez has been waived by the Nuggets on Monday, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Though impressive in camp according to coach Mike Malone, Gutierrez will be looking elsewhere for a chance to return to the NBA floor. Gutierrez last played with Charlotte in 2015.
