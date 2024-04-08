Strawther is probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle sprain.
Strawther should be in line to run the floor Tuesday despite landing on the injury report. He's averaging 3.5 points in 7.5 minutes over his last six games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Back to NBA•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Available to play•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Probable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Dealing with ankle sprain•