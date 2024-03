Strawther provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 128-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Strawther tallied 14 points in the victory, more than he had scored across the past three months combined. It's fair to say this performance should be viewed as an outlier given he has not even been in the rotation of late.