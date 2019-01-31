Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Another big scoring night Wednesday
Beasley compiled 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 victory over the Pelicans.
Beasley just continues to score the ball well no matter his role or playing time. He has scored at least 13 points in 10 consecutive games despite the Nuggets getting some healthy bodies back on the floor. He offers very little outside of points and threes but is certainly a streaming option if you are chasing those stats.
