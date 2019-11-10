Play

Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Dealing with illness

Beasley is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Minnesota due to an illness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Beasley grabbed a pair of rebounds and didn't score during the first half before leaving because of the illness. The 22-year-old is coming off a season-low seven minutes in Friday's win over the Sixers.

More News
Our Latest Stories